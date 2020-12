A man's pleaded guilty to charges as a fresh swathe of allegations are laid over alleged historical sex abuse at Auckland's Dilworth School.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ian Wilson, 69, faced five new charges today in the Auckland District Court and has admitted to them all.

The charges were of indecently assaulting two boys aged under 16 in the 1970s, and a boy under 14 in 1992.

He was the former assistant principal.