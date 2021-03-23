Former assistant principal at Auckland's Dilworth School jailed for indecently assaulting five boys

The only man to have pleaded guilty to the historical sex abuse charges linked to Dilworth School has been sentenced to three years and seven months in prison.

Ian Wilson, jailed for indecently assaulting five boys at Dilworth School. Source: 1 NEWS

Ian Wilson, 69, a former assistant principal at the Auckland boys’ school, indecently assaulted five boys between the 1970s and 1990s.

He’s among nine men who were charged with abuse, in relation to the school.

Wilson sat quietly in the dock today, with eyes down for most of the sentencing, and was wearing a facemask.