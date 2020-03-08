Former Army officer to stand for Labour in Waimakariri

The Labour Party has chosen a New Zealand Army officer to contest the Waimakariri seat in this year's election.

Staff Sergeant Dan Rosewarne during the New Zealand Defence Force's deployment in Kaikoura following the 2016 earthquake. Source: rnz.co.nz

Dan Rosewarne will take on incumbent National MP Matt Doocey for the North Canterbury seat.

Rosewarne lives in the Waimakariri area and has served on a number of operational tours with the Defence Force, including two to Afghanistan.

"It's humbling to have received the Labour nomination again to contest my local seat," he said. "As someone who lives in Waimakariri, I see everyday the progress the Labour-led government is making for our community, and I'm running to be a strong voice in Jacinda Ardern's government so we can keep moving in the right direction."

He said he was passionate about the trades, and wants to improve pathways for young people to get into apprenticeships, and for businesses to take on apprentices.

"I believe that every New Zealander deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential and have a share in the kiwi dream of home ownership, world class health care and a well-paid job."