Former All Black Luke Romano throws weight behind hunters protest to slow down DOC's cull on tahr

A protest movement over the killing of thousands of tahr in the Southern Alps is slowing growing, gaining its highest-profile supporter to date.

Your playlist will load after this ad

World Cup winning All Black Luke Romano, who also works as a hunting guide, has thrown his weight behind fellow hunters who want the Department of Conservation's cull to slow down.

"This is the only place you can freely hunt them, and they're such a great resource to New Zealand," Romano told 1 NEWS.

Romano spoke out as DOC looks to kill at least 20,000 of the introduced animals, which are native to Tibet, across the Southern Alps.

The goal is to halve the tahr population to 10,000 as is required by law to stop damage to native plants.

"They bring in tens of millions of dollars a year to the New Zealand economy, not only through hunting, but also through the tourism sector as well," Romano argued.

However, DOC is standing by its mandate to protect national parks, and that there are plenty of tahr elsewhere for hunters.

"There's 425,000 hectares of public conservation land where we're not targetting bull tahr and they're available for commercial and recreational hunting," DOC operations director Ben Reddiex said.

"National parks need to be safe havens for our native plants and wildlife, it's what DOC's focusing on," Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage added.

Romano isn't backing down, though, and he wants to find a middle ground.