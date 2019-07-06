TODAY |

Former All Black donates clothes to charity who suit up job-seekers - 'Feel like kings!'

Nothing would give you a boost of confidence while job seeking than wearing the threads of an All Black legend.

That could be the case for some thanks to a new initiative between a clothing company and the charity Fix Up Look Sharp.

The not-for-profit charity gives job seeking men in need some sartorial support when it comes to looking for work - and they've been given a boost by donations from former All Black Dan Carter.

Dan Carter is one of the high profile names of people donating to not-for-profit ‘Fix UP Look Sharp’. Source: 1 NEWS
