Former academic convicted of indecently assaulting 82-year-old woman had another complaint laid against him

Police have confirmed a second complaint was laid against a former academic convicted of indecently assaulting an 82-year-old woman in a rest home.
Former Massey University professor Grant Hannis was sentenced in January to eight months' home detention, and 100 hours' community detention.
Police have now confirmed there was a second complainant against Hannis, after the NZ Herald reported the prosecution did not go ahead.
Police said a number of circumstances were behind the decision.
They had not received any other complaints, and did not say when or where the second alleged incident happened.
The 55-year-old was convicted of indecent assault after following an 82-year-old woman to her room in a rest home last May.
He trapped her there, and kissed and touched her.
A caregiver interrupted, but when they left to get help, Hannis continued assaulting the woman.
As well as eight months home detention he was also ordered to pay $3000 in emotional harm reparation.
In court, Hannis read out a statement apologising for the pain and distress he caused.