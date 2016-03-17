 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A former Automobile Association worker has admitted taking bribes in exchange for drivers' licences.

Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.
Source: 1 NEWS

Lovepreet Brar appeared at the Manukau District Court yesterday where he admitted a representative charge of obtaining by deception.

According to court documents, Brar kept more than $56,000 worth of bribes.

The 25-year-old worked for the Automobile Association with the title "customer service consultant" in the Meadowlands branch in east Auckland.

He processed paperwork and took money from people who wanted to sit their practical driver's licence test.

According to the agreed summary of facts, released to RNZ News, in 2014 Brar was recruited into a group who were taking bribes.

The man at the centre of the allegations, Lovepreet Brar, likes to live his life very publicly on Facebook.
Source: 1 NEWS

The group included three driver testing officers who at various times worked out of the Meadowlands branch.

Between October 2014 and March 2016, police said the group were approached by what they described as a "large amount" of people.

The bribe prices varied - $400 if the applicant turned up to the test and $550 if they did not turn up.

Truck licences were also on offer, costing a bribe of between $1500 and $2500.

The money was often paid directly into Brar's personal account - in which case he would keep it.

If it was paid in cash, Brar would pass it on to the corrupt testing officers.

The driver licence applicant would book their test and pass on their date to Brar who would then pass it on to the corrupt instructors.

AA's booking programme is called Book 10 and allocates driver testing officers to applicants at random. It cannot be manipulated or changed online.

However, the agreed summary of facts showed the group got around Book 10. They would often meet in the lunchroom, searching for specific applicants who had paid a bribe.

If they were not matched with a corrupt officer, then the group would approach uncorrupted licensing officers and try to swap clients around.

If a swap could not be managed, they would ask the uncorrupted officer to "go easy" on the applicant.

Brar took approximately 107 bribes - and pocketed $56,176.

On a further 49 occasions he took an undisclosed amount of money. Brar will be sentenced in September.

Brar's lawyer opposed RNZ's application for a copy of the summary of facts in court yesterday but Judge David Harvey said while the document may embarrass Brar, embarrassment did not outweigh open justice.

Brar resigned from the AA as soon as he was charged by the police. Others are still before the courts.

A spokeswoman from the AA said the agency worked closely with the New Zealand Transport Agency to review the licensing system and changes have been made to strengthen it.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

2

Cornelia Frances, actress who played Morag in Home and Away, dies aged 77

3
The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leave Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor near London Saturday, May 19, 2018 to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales. (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP)

Namibia cancelled; Harry and Meghan's NEW honeymoon is at 'luxury alpine resort' - report

00:45
4
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

5
Cute Baby Girl sleeping in the Crib. At home

Most read story: Plunket warns against wrapping sleeping babies in polar fleece

00:45
'There was a young girl trapped in the vehicle' – man who rushed to Palmerston North pursuit crash describes horrifying scene

Watch: 'I feel so sorry for the family members' - first person to pursuit crash that left teens dead describes terrible scene

Dion Labaschagne was at work at O'Leary Engineering when he heard "a roar, and then a thud" before seeing sparks flying at the end of the driveway.

00:30
People are being warned to limit their time outside if they are sensitive to smoke or suffer from lung or heart conditions.

Aerial footage: Acrid smokey haze blankets Sydney & triggers air pollution warning amid 'hazard reduction' burnoffs

Those with lung or heart issues have been advised to avoid spending too much time outside.

00:21
Police say they are investigating the incident, which took place in Pakuranga.

Watch: Police say punch 'tactic' designed to subdue 13-year-old resisting arrest, after Auckland dad complains on Facebook

Police say the boy now faces charges of disorderly behaviour, failing to stop, dangerous driving and resisting police.

03:42
It's the highest rating party still, but National doesn't have enough support to govern.

'It doesn't have any allies, ACT's not doing its job' – political editor Jessica Mutch on National's poll problems

It's fascinating to see leaders tackle their issues but National needs allies.

00:26
A 12-year-old girl, a passenger, died at the scene and the 15-year-old male driver died later in hospital.

Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

The victims were the fifth and sixth people to die following chases in 2018.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 