Former 1980s business high-flyer’s company fined more than $700k for misleading borrowers

The judge called Allan Hawkins methods "reprehensible and predatory".
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


02:55
2
Police don't believe Lovepreet Brar, the man at the centre of the driver's licence saga, was working alone.

Most read story: Former AA worker took more than $56k in bribes for licences

01:41
3
Meadow James' aunties say the comments are hurtful and people who don't know their family shouldn't judge.

Watch: Family of 12-year-old girl who died after Palmerston North police pursuit address 'hateful comments' on social media

4
The 17-year-old appeared in court today, accused of the manslaughter of Goran Milosavljevic.

Canterbury shopper vents at supermarket overcharging after avocado advertised at $2.99 costs $6

5

Baby dies in his sleep at Queensland daycare centre

02:01
Christchurch City Council is looking at opening up housing stock that’s long been boarded up.

Social housing left empty due to meth contamination set to be made available to Christchurch tenants

The Government's ruling out compensation, but the NZ Drug Foundation is demanding payouts for tenants who lost their homes.


01:38

Archaeologists uncover Maori village dating back to 14th century in Gisborne - 'A really important period of New Zealand history'

The site was first found 18 months ago, beneath a Gisborne Port.

00:52
Samoan police have arrested two men after a disturbing video was posted to Facebook that showed a man being threatened while a gun was held to his head.

Graphic warning: Shocking video shows man being held with gun to his head in Samoa, after gang war breaks out between villages on Savaii

Two men have since been arrested over the incident.

00:14
Aaron Cockman hugged other mourners when he arrived at the morning service today.

Watch: Dad farewells wife and four kids killed in Western Australia murder-suicide - 'A very, very sad day for the community'

A 61-year-old man is thought to have killed his wife and his adult daughter as well as his four grandchildren at his Osmington farm, on May 11.


Our Political Editor analyses the big changes to immigration that will see new wage threshold requirements introduced.

'They are declining a lot of visas I don't know why' - Immigration NZ accused of targeting Indian applicants

Fourteen per cent of Indian applicants were rejected last year for the employer-assisted work visa, compared to four per cent of Chinese applicants.


 
