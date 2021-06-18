Format of Police Ten 7 to 'sensitively evolve' after review

Police Ten 7 is set to "sensitively evolve" in the wake of an independent review commissioned by TVNZ and Screentime NZ.

Source: 1 NEWS

The findings of the review, which was commissioned in response to criticism the show perpetuates racist stereotypes of Māori and Pasifika, were released on Wednesday.

It was conducted by Karen Bieleski, a media consultant, and AUT's Dean of Law, Khylee Quince, who were tasked with determining whether the programme or its promotion fairly portrays Māori, Pasifika and other ethnic groups, if it is consistent with contemporary values in society and whether there were any recommendations for its future production and promotion.

Auckland Councillor Efeso Collins had taken to Twitter in March after seeing a promo for an episode which screened on March 18.

Read more TVNZ commissions independent review into Police Ten 7 amid racism claims

It used a 10 second clip of one of the week's four stories, which concerned two young men drinking in public.

Collins said in his tweet it was time TVNZ dropped the programme.

"A couple of days ago I was watching tv and your ad cut promo'ing the program showed young brown ppl. This stuff is low level chewing gum tv that feeds on racial stereotypes & it's time u acted as a responsible broadcaster & cut it [sic]."

In the wake of Collins' tweet, criticism also came from Cook Island media expert Richard Pamatatau, senior Māori academic Ella Henry, Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon and former detective turned justice advocate Tim McKinnel.

Bieleski and Quince noted how some of the other stories left out of the promo centred on Pakeha offenders — a young drink-driver and an older man repeatedly trespassed against the Wellington library — and that the promo had left out the "pleasant" and "friendly" interaction between the young men and the police officer.

It failed to include how one of the young men had a clean record, so would not be fined $250, and that the bottles were put in the recycling bin afterwards.

It had only shown an officer standing above one of the drinkers who had gulped the last of the beer he was supposed to tip out.

"A 10 second clip, taken out of context, with humorous music, featuring the only brown offenders of the episode’s four stories, has in our view misrepresented both the efforts of the police and the show in this instance as well as taking a more mocking attitude to the young offender than the show itself."

As part of the review, Bieleski and Quince had viewed a number of current and earlier Police Ten 7 episodes from the early 2000s to the present day.

For recent episodes, promotions were also viewed.

The pair also met with members of TVNZ and the programme's production team, along with current host Rob Lemoto.

They noted how Police Ten 7 had undergone a re-set with a new host in 2014 and how in July 2020 TVNZ had moved the programme from under its entertainment commissioner to its premium factual one.

Although the pair did not see the contract between Screentime NZ and police, Bieleski and Quince noted how it carries out an annual review meeting with police.

TVNZ also reviews the programme yearly.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bieleski and Quince said the integrity of the show's producers were not in question, but low levels of trust and confidence some communities have with police influence influences their attitude toward the show.

The pair found Māori and Pasifika in the show were in general fairly portrayed, but this was not to say that the show does not contribute to negative stereotypes of them.

"It also does not diminish the hurt, anger and frustration felt by Māori, Pasifika and other peoples who feel that the on screen portrayal of them perpetuates such perceptions."

They said much of the criticism of the show stems from the culture and reputation it had developed over its tenure.

"Some of that culture is inappropriate for social sensibilities and values nearly two decades later, and the show’s producers have made deliberate changes to shift the show’s framing, language and tone as a result.

"Nevertheless, while the show retains its original name and generally similar format, the long shadow of the past will remain. Changes to any or all of these things — the show’s title, or the reworking of the general format including a 'reality' segment on frontline policing could further cement a desire for a different show to the one that premiered in 2002."

Bieleski and Quince recommended Police Ten 7 be filmed more outside of its Auckland production base and that large-scale community events, such as sports and cultural festivals, be included.

The risk of "problematic and misleading promos" could be mitigated with a more careful oversight of editorial tone and content.

Promos could be run past the programme's commissioner prior to going to air or they could be made more generic.

TVNZ's director of content, Cate Slater, thanked the pair for their mahi, saying there was "an opportunity to go further than incremental change".

"We are committed to reimagining Police Ten 7 so it serves viewers in the years to come. Our ambition is to continue to highlight the important work of the police, while better acknowledging the communities they assist."

Screentime NZ CEO Philly de Lacey said: "We have always endeavoured to progressively evolve Police Ten 7 and are now fortunate to have the invaluable insight from Khylee and Karen to inform our continued adaptation of the show and its coverage, to ensure it remains relevant, responsible and representative of New Zealand’s population.

"While there is no disputing the positive impact the series has had in driving safety across the country, we are committed to ensuring in doing so, it is fair, authentic, accurate and inclusive. We look forward to partnering with TVNZ and the NZ Police to sensitively evolve the format for the next chapter."

TVNZ and Screentime NZ will be announcing their decision around the new series and the format it will take later this year.



Bieleski and Quince's full recommendations are below: