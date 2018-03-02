 

Formal talks begin between Jacinda Ardern and Malcolm Turnbull in Sydney

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull have sat down for the start of formal talks, with both emphasising the two countries' shared values.

Both Ardern’s and Turnbull’s teams met this morning at the official residence of the Australian PM in Sydney.
Sitting down for an hour of talks after Ardern was welcomed to Admiralty House, Turnbull said the pair had already discussed a number of issues over dinner at his Piper Point mansion, quipped they had left enough to fill out the rest of the day.

He said New Zealand and Australia had an enduring relationship and alliance based on shared values such as respect for the rules-based international order, and had to work closely together in the Pacific.

In response, Ardern also nodded to the countries' common values and said it was telling that this was her third trip to Australia in her first four months as Prime Minister.

The two countries had a chance to strengthen their economic ties even further, she said.

