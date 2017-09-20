 

'Formal enforcement action' considered by Northland council over jet fuel spill

Northland Regional Council says while the environmental impact from last week's jet fuel spill near Ruakaka appears to be low, they are considering taking "formal enforcement action" after investigating the lead-up to the spill.

Goff says those in charge of supplying fuel to Auckland need to do much better.
A spokesperson said in a statement that there does not appear to be considerable environmental damage from the fuel pipeline rupture which was first reported last week, where about 80,000 litres of fuel leaked, according to Refining NZ estimates.

A NRC spokesperson today said groundwater and bore water monitoring at various sites near the leak is continuing by NRC staff, while Refining NZ is handling the containment and recovery operations.

Reports indicate the leak was likely caused by someone using an excavator on farmland to dig for valuable ancient swamp kauri wood, and accidentally scraping the corrosion-resistant lining off the pipeline, eventually leading to it rusting and failing.

"At this stage council's primary focus continues to be ensuring the appropriate recovery of the spilled fuel and site clean-up," a statement read.

"Council staff have been sampling groundwater bores to establish existing water quality parameters in the vicinity.

"Council staff are still carrying out daily checks on the clean-up operation; this includes supervising refinery sampling.

"As with any spill, the regional council is investigating the circumstances leading up to it and will consider what, if any, further action is appropriate in due course.

"This could include formal enforcement action."

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are currently "not involved with any investigation" but that they "continue to be kept updated regarding the ongoing situation as part of the Government’s response".

Contaminated water and soil is being removed from the site by Refining NZ and processed by them at their Marsden Point refinery.

The council release said overall they are "satisfied the clean-up/repair operation is being carried out appropriately in the circumstances".

"There still does not appear to be any significant environmental damage, despite the large volumes of fuel spilled (estimated by the refinery at up to 80,000 litres)."

1 News Reporter Emily van Velthooven updates Breakfast from Auckland Airport with details of how passengers are being affected by the fuel shortage.
Many thousands of airline passengers using Auckland Airport have been inconvenienced by cancelled or rescheduled flights since the leak has been reported, with jet fuel rationed by the airport to just 30 per cent of the usual.

The spill has also led to fuel shortages at a number of petrol stations.

It is expected that the pipeline will be fully operational by about Tuesday next week.

