'Forever hopeful' - Queensland dad lands in NZ in desperate hunt for children

A Queensland father landed in Christchurch yesterday on a desperate mission to find his children.

Harry Speath's ex-wife disappeared with their two children more than two years ago - and he's had no contact since.
Harry Speath's former wife disappeared with the couple's two children more than two years ago and he hasn't heard from them since.

Originally after their split, Mr Speath had shared custody of the kids at home in Queensland with ex-wife Jane Adern, until she decided that wasn't enough, fleeing with the children.

The last time Mr Speath saw his children they were four and five, since then his search has taken him around the world, from London to Brazil, and now here in Christchurch.

"I'm not counting any chickens before they hatch, but you're forever hopeful, and I'm always hopeful," Mr Speath told 1 NEWS.

"It's been fairly horrendous really, I can't tell you how distraught I was," he said about the ordeal.

Mr Speath will be in the country for the next four days. In that time he will meet with police and various community groups.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Australia for his former wife, his children, who are now seven and eight, have been listed as missing.

Although he says he isn't sure whether this trip will lead to any solid information, after two and a half years without seeing his kids, any lead is worth following.

