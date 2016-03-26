Forestry worker dies following accident near Nelson

Breaking News
Cricket great Sir Richard Hadlee to have further surgery after secondary cancer found in liver
Source:
A man has died following a forestry accident near Nelson today.
New Zealand forest (File picture).
Source: istock.com
Police were notified around 10:10am when the man was injured in the forestry area, off Trass Valley Road, Wakefield.
The man was taken to hospital by helicopter where he died shortly after.
The coroner and Worksafe have been advised.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news