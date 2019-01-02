TODAY |

Forestry receives $58m boost in pre-Budget announcement

The Government are putting $58 million into forestry, Shane Jones said in a pre-Budget announcement. 

"The One Billion Trees ambition is ahead of target. The Wellbeing Budget is delivering $58 million in funding to ensure this remains the case while also catalysing further transformation of such an important sector," the Forestry Minister said. 

He said the additional funding would help Te Uru Rākau - Forestry NZ "increase its regional presence... and also see the agency focus on the Government's goal of developing a sustainable, domestic forestry workforce".

"We will see Te Uru Rākau lead important work to capture and add value to the sector," Mr Jones said. "They have been tasked with strengthening the domestic market for wood products and working closely with the sector to support investment in forestry."

The additional funding is set to go toward developing a strategic direction for the sector, reviewing the Forest Act 1949, researching wood supply issues, building a new office in Rotorua and creating a 'knowledge hub' of research material.

The Government aim to plant one billion trees by 2028.

Read: Shane Jones rejects notion Billion Trees Programme is stripping farming community of land

New Zealand bush (file picture).
File picture. Source: istock.com
