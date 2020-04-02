Forestry company owner making the most of lockdown with family

A Whanganui father says he is rapt to be spending so much time at home with his kids, after years of working 80-hour weeks.

By Leigh-Marama McLachlan of rnz.co.nz

(From left) Harley Pomeroy with his daughters Jasmine, Rhyana and Amber-Rose. Source: rnz.co.nz

The lockdown has seen logging company owner Harley Pomeroy trade his 3am wake-up and trudge into the dark forest for a 'sleep in' and cuddles with his three young daughters.

"I have been in the bush for 23 years and I work between 70-90 hours a week and to actually wake-up at half past five in the morning and having my kids in bed with me - you can't beat it," he said.

"I am not used to waking up in the morning having my kids next to me in bed and giving them breakfast, making them lunch, and seeing what they do day-to-day. I have never seen that side of things because I am never home for it."

Pomeroy said his work commitments in the forestry industry meant he missed a lot of his two teenage sons growing up.

He is relishing the opportunity under alert level four to have quality time with his daughters Jasmine, 11, Amber-Rose, 6, and Rhyana, 4.

But he admits, the reality of spending 24/7 with his children can be a 'nightmare', albeit a 'good nightmare'.

"I am not used to being home and seeing the girls actually physically do what they do during the day. I don't know what they do during the day! Trying to keep them entertained is like a bull at a gate, especially three of them!"

Pomeroy said he had a huge appreciation for his wife Jennie, who usually worked from home and tended to the girls.

"I am blessed to have a perfect wife like her who does everything and just lets me go to work - you can't beat it, or I can't beat it anyway - it is just awesome what she does."

He said a lot of mothers out there did great work for their families, and he intended to make the most of the time he got with his girls under lockdown.

"Go for a walk with the kids, have fun - that's how I see my day. Okay, what are we doing today kids? What can we do together? And enjoy it that way."

As for the business, Pomeroy said he had been worried about his workers, two of whom he had to lay off.