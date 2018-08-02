 

Forest & Bird shuts bush reserves, claims lack of action from MPI in handling of kauri dieback

Jenny Suo
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Jenny Suo
Auckland

Conservation group Forest & Bird is shutting down all of its kauri reserves, saying the Government's inaction over kauri dieback has forced it to take matters into its own hands.

In total, seven reserves are closing, all of which are believed to be disease free, these are:

Northland:

HB Matthews Reserve

Auckland:

Ngaheretuku Reserve, Matuku Reserve, Onetangi Reserve, Te haahi - Goodwin Reserve, Kerr - Taylor Reserve

Waikato:

Morgan Reserve

Forest & Bird says it’s had no on the ground direction on how to prevent the spread of the disease from the Ministry of Primary Industries, who are the leaders of the national programme.

The organisation’s Waitakere branch chair, Annalily van den Broeke, says her team has had to seek out their own specialists to look after its 250 hectares of kauri land.

"We've made standard operation procedures ourselves for people who need to go into the forest for predator control and essential work", she says.

MPI told 1 NEWS it's disappointed by Forest & Bird's claims. It's manager for Recovery and Pest Management, John Sanson says the agency and its partners have been working hard on solutions.

"This has resulted in a significant number of projects and initiatives that have been put in place over the last nine years, which have been well publicised," Mr Sanson says.

"In the last three years alone, we have commissioned or co-funded more than 60 research projects to the tune of $2 million, undertaken aerial surveillance across 3 million hectares of kauri lands.

"We have implemented controlled area notices in areas such as the Waitakere and Hunua ranges in support of Auckland council who are responsible for administering this land."

But Forest & Bird's Chief Executive, Kevin Hague has described MPI's leadership as slow and dire.

"Their performance has been woeful. They don't at any stage seem to have grasped the magnitude or urgency of this problem.

"Two million dollars, for goodness sake. That's MPI's investment to one of our most iconic trees?" Mr Hague asked.

MPI told 1 NEWS, information on management is publicly available and that offers to meet with Forest & Bird have not been taken up.

MPI is working on a National Pest Management plan, that includes a stronger regulatory regime.

Meanwhile, Forest & Bird is urging other private land owners to close their kauri lands too.

It claims landowners have had no direction on how to prevent the spread of the disease from MPI. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Environment
Northland
Jenny Suo
Auckland
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Transport
Property

Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he have confidence in the Government’s management of the New Zealand economy?

Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his statements regarding the Crown’s potential risk in relation to the insolvency of KiwiBuild developers?

JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: Do the funding allocations in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport justify increases in fuel taxes over the next 3 years; if so, how?

Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Economic Development: Does his description of the ANZ survey of business confidence as “junk” include the ANZ Own Activity Index, which has dropped to the lowest level since May 2009?

RAYMOND HUO to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How will the Government’s Urban Growth Agenda enable the construction of affordable homes for young families?

Hon NATHAN GUY to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by all his policies and actions?

Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with the statement yesterday by Dr Bryce Edwards of Victoria University that the waka-jumping bill itself is bad enough for democracy but the process surrounding the bill has also been a blow against democracy, and it makes the “legislation process look like a turning point in the health of this Government”?

JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What steps is he taking to address serious financial viability issues affecting New Zealand’s institutes of technology and polytechnics sector?

ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Building and Construction: Does she agree with the comments of Property Council Chief Executive Connal Townsend that there is a “perfect storm” in the building and construction sector that includes issues with cost escalations, allocation of risk, lack of skills, and problems with the Building Act 2004?

Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister for Land Information: Does she agree with Forest and Bird that the Government has failed to clean up the historic anomaly around the ownership of Mount White Station, and is it in any way related to the 126 pastoral lease reviews that have completed the review process and are presently awaiting her ministerial sign-off?

ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Employment: What recent reports has he seen that demonstrate the progress young people not in employment, education, or training are making under this coalition Government?

CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister of Internal Affairs: If she could redo the appointment process for the membership of the Government inquiry into the appointment process for a Deputy Commissioner of Police, would she do anything differently; if so, what?

KiwiBuild and fuel taxes are on the cards in Question Time today. Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Politics
Transport
Property
1 NEWS
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Education

The Education Review Office has downgraded a kindergarten in the Hawke's Bay following the revelation that a newly trained teacher working there was allowed to hold children down to make them sleep.

Yesterday, the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal deregistered Laura Hope Tregurtha over her actions, which they say constitute physical and psychological abuse, the NZ Herald reports.

The kindergarten at the centre of the scandal is Little Wonders Havelock North.

The Education Review Office has now downgraded the kindergarten's rating from well placed to promote positive learning outcomes for children, which it had in 2015, to requires further development.

At the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal hearing on May 22 Ms Tregurtha's representative, Ms Stone, put forward the argument that no one warned the new teacher that she was acting inappropriately while she worked at the kindergarten from July 2016 to March 2017.

"Ms Stone noted that the sleep and mat time practices were used over a period of time and her employer and colleagues did not tell her at any time that they were unacceptable," the NZ Herald reports the tribunal as saying.

"She submitted that as a recent graduate and inexperienced teacher, the respondent was entitled to rely on her employer to point out and correct any errors in her methods.

"The respondent was not provided with appropriate mentoring and guidance by her employer, and she had no intention to hurt or harm students."

The tribunal didn't accept the argument.

Ms Tregurtha resigned from her position in April last year and was not teaching when the tribunal hearing took place in May this year.

Little Wonders in Havelock North. Source: Google Street
New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
Education