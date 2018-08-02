Forest & Bird shuts bush reserves, claims lack of action from MPI in handling of kauri dieback

Hon AMY ADAMS to the Minister of Finance: Does he have confidence in the Government’s management of the New Zealand economy?

Hon JUDITH COLLINS to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: Does he stand by all his statements regarding the Crown’s potential risk in relation to the insolvency of KiwiBuild developers?

JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Transport: Do the funding allocations in the Government Policy Statement on Land Transport justify increases in fuel taxes over the next 3 years; if so, how?

Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister for Economic Development: Does his description of the ANZ survey of business confidence as “junk” include the ANZ Own Activity Index, which has dropped to the lowest level since May 2009?

RAYMOND HUO to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development: How will the Government’s Urban Growth Agenda enable the construction of affordable homes for young families?

Hon NATHAN GUY to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by all his policies and actions?

Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he agree with the statement yesterday by Dr Bryce Edwards of Victoria University that the waka-jumping bill itself is bad enough for democracy but the process surrounding the bill has also been a blow against democracy, and it makes the “legislation process look like a turning point in the health of this Government”?

JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What steps is he taking to address serious financial viability issues affecting New Zealand’s institutes of technology and polytechnics sector?

ANDREW BAYLY to the Minister for Building and Construction: Does she agree with the comments of Property Council Chief Executive Connal Townsend that there is a “perfect storm” in the building and construction sector that includes issues with cost escalations, allocation of risk, lack of skills, and problems with the Building Act 2004?

Hon DAVID BENNETT to the Minister for Land Information: Does she agree with Forest and Bird that the Government has failed to clean up the historic anomaly around the ownership of Mount White Station, and is it in any way related to the 126 pastoral lease reviews that have completed the review process and are presently awaiting her ministerial sign-off?

ANGIE WARREN-CLARK to the Minister of Employment: What recent reports has he seen that demonstrate the progress young people not in employment, education, or training are making under this coalition Government?