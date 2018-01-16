 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Forest & Bird release shocking images of dead sea-life allegedly caught up in NZ fishing industry by-catch

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A series of shocking images showing dead dolphins, sea lions and yellow eyed penguins has been released by environmental group Forest & Bird, who say they show the destructive practices used by the New Zealand fishing industry.

A dead sea lion allegedly caught as by-catch by the New Zealand fishing industry.

A dead sea lion allegedly caught as by-catch by the New Zealand fishing industry.

Source: Forest & Bird

The images, purporting to show by-catch swept up in catches made by the fishing industry, were obtained by Forest & Bird through the Official Information Act.

"These are the images the fishing industry doesn’t want you to see," says Forest & Bird chief executive Kevin Hague.

Along with the images Forest & Bird also released excerpts from letters that were sent to the Ministry of Primary Industries by various commercial fishing organisations looking to stop the public from ever seeing the controversial images.

A dead yellow eyed penguin allegedly caught as by-catch by the New Zealand fishing industry.

A dead yellow eyed penguin allegedly caught as by-catch by the New Zealand fishing industry.

Source: Forest & Bird

One excerpt about the release of by-catch images reads: "New Zealand's international reputation as a reputable source of quality, sustainably-produced seafood could be significantly impaired."

Forest & Bird's Mr Hague had a strong response to the statements made by the fishing industry in the letters to MPI.

"In plain English, what they are saying is catching endangered penguins, dumping entire hauls of fish overboard and killing Hectors dolphins looks really bad on TV.

"Well, the solution is to stop doing it, not to hide the evidence. It's hard to think of a more credibility-damaging activity than trying to change the law to so the rest of us can't see what's really happening out there.

"Commercial fishing is vulnerable to criticism, not because it's being misrepresented by media or environmental advocates, but because New Zealanders are shocked by what the fishing industry has got away with," he said in a statement released today.

Fairfax reports that MPI fisheries managing director Stuart Anderson, says the Minister of Fisheries is working with MPI officials to develop options for the roll-out of digital monitoring.

"Industry has proposed changes to how fisheries data held by MPI should be released. Those proposals are being considered alongside other options including maintaining the status quo. No decision has been made yet," he told Fairfax.

"There are many elements to consider carefully in balancing the responsibilities of transparency and public interest while protecting privacy and other sensitive information."

Related

Environment

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:28
1
The Black Caps' spinner showed he has a few tricks up his sleeve in Hamilton.

Mitchell Santner shows off mystery delivery to send Pakistan opener packing

00:30
2
The all-rounder's quickfire fifty saw NZ home against Pakistan in Hamilton.

Colin de Grandhomme onslaught sees Black Caps complete solid victory over Pakistan

00:21
3
The structure failed near Bogota today, killing 10 people.

Video: Aerial footage shows shocking scene of deadly bridge collapse in Colombia


4
Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

02:00
5
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

02:06
The archaeological find includes part of a wall dating back to the New Zealand Land Wars.

'Treasure trove' of colonial history unearthed by Wellington road works

Early buildings, a fort and shells have been discovered at the CBD site.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

Lotto's Instant Play a 'more harmful form of gambling' - Problem Gambling Foundation

The games cost up to $5 and are available through the Lotto NZ App and online.


00:26
The Hutton's Shearwater appeared to be exhausted, appearing far from its natural habitat out at sea.

Endangered native seabird rescued after bypassing security at TVNZ in Auckland

The Hutton's shearwater appeared to be exhausted, paying a visit far from its natural habitat out at sea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 