Forensics team examines tourist bus involved in crash which killed five in Rotorua

Police are conducting a forensic examination of the tourist bus involved in a crash which killed five people in Rotorua on Wednesday.

The bus is in a secure storage facility while the examination is carried out. It will likely take a few days.

Police are still working with Chinese authorities regarding releasing names of those who died, including one who was a child.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Yesterday authorities said three of the 27 tourists on board remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.