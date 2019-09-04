Forensics team examines tourist bus involved in crash which killed five in Rotorua

Police are conducting a forensic examination of the tourist bus involved in a crash which killed five people in Rotorua on Wednesday.
The bus is in a secure storage facility while the examination is carried out. It will likely take a few days.
Police are still working with Chinese authorities regarding releasing names of those who died, including one who was a child.
Yesterday authorities said three of the 27 tourists on board remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
The single-vehicle crash happened after the tour bus failed to take a moderate to easy bend and lost control, rolling off the road on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am on Wednesday.