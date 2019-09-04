TODAY |

Forensics team examines tourist bus involved in crash which killed five in Rotorua

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Police are conducting a forensic examination of the tourist bus involved in a crash which killed five people in Rotorua on Wednesday.

The bus is in a secure storage facility while the examination is carried out. It will likely take a few days.

Police are still working with Chinese authorities regarding releasing names of those who died, including one who was a child.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The investigation continues into yesterday’s crash, which happened on State Highway 5 near Rotorua. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday authorities said three of the 27 tourists on board remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

The single-vehicle crash happened after the tour bus failed to take a moderate to easy bend and lost control, rolling off the road on State Highway 5 between Waiohotu and Galaxy roads around 11am on Wednesday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Two others among the 27 people on board are seriously injured. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:31
Team NZ launches its first 2021 America’s Cup boat
2
'Our warehouse is pretty empty' - spike in demand sees Auckland City Mission struggling to meet needs
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
4
Watch: Timaru man's miracle catch as he catches strangers phone riding 134km/h roller coaster in Spain
5
Samoa name 10 NZ-based Super Rugby players to face Wallabies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Comm Comm takes UDC Finance to High Court over what they say are unreasonable default fees
00:19

Fonterra delays annual results reporting after multi-million dollar loss
05:19

Environmentalists want Govt's waterways cleanup to be stronger, while farmers fear for their pockets
04:05

'Our warehouse is pretty empty' - spike in demand sees Auckland City Mission struggling to meet needs