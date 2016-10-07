TODAY |

Foreign spy working in New Zealand - SIS

Source: 

The Security Intelligence Service says it has found a person in New Zealand who is working for a foreign state's intelligence services.

Computer (generic). Source: istock.com

In its annual report, the SIS says the individual is a New Zealand citizen, but did not specify which country they are working for.

It says the person is almost certainly collecting intelligence against New Zealand-based people, who are viewed as dissidents by the foreign state's government.

"The target of our investigation uses overt and covert means to collect identifying information about these individuals and pass it to the foreign state's embassy in New Zealand," the report says.

The SIS says it is exploring its options to mitigate the threat.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Earth safe from 'poster child for hazardous asteroids' for 100 years
2
Witness speaks of horror as Mainfreight driver caught on camera pulling risky overtaking manoeuvre
3
Foreign spy working in New Zealand - SIS
4
Details of hundreds of Canterbury Covid-19 vaccine patients potentially accessible following system coding error
5
Maritime traffic jam grows to over 200 vessels outside blocked Suez Canal
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Climate change activists' legal challenge against Auckland road project 'a sign of things to come'

One dead after truck and ute crash south-east of Palmerston North

Man's death outside Papatoetoe business is 'unexplained' — police

Overworked staff, full corridors shocks ED visitor who waited 16 hours with elderly dad