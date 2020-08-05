TODAY |

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announces $500,000 in aid after Beirut blast

New Zealand's Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has today announced $500,000 in aid for the Red Cross after yesterday's deadly Beirut blast.

The intense supersonic shockwaves caused widespread damage and deaths across Beirut. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Peters tweeted the pledge this afternoon.

"New Zealand stands in solidarity with Lebanon. We are providing $500,000 to the Red Cross Movement for the provision of lifesaving medical support and urgent humanitarian services."

Israa Seblani had a truly unforgettable day. Source: Mahmoud Nakib/Reuters

It comes after 2750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut's port somehow caught alight yesterday, leading to an incredibly large explosion which killed at least 135 people and injured more than 5000 across the city.

More than 100 people were killed and buildings were reduced to rubble in yesterday's explosion. Source: Associated Press

The blast is thought to have left some 300,000 displaced in Beirut due to massive property damage.

The blast caused a giant mushroom cloud above the city.

Many videos of the explosion and its aftermath have appeared online over the last 24 hours.
 

