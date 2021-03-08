Foreign investor who breached land leasing rules fined $49,000

The High Court has ordered a foreign land investor who breached investment rules to pay nearly $50,000.

Investor Zhao Bin tried and then abandoned a bid to buy a $6 million northern Auckland property in 2014 without seeking Overseas Investment Office approval.

He then entered into a 10-year lease for the same land for $1 a year, with right of renewal.

It was only four years later that Zhao consulted a different lawyer, who reported the arrangement to the Overseas Investment Office.

It said he had failed to seek or receive consent.