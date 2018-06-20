 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Foreign buyer ban scuttles Queenstown affordable homes

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

There are fears the Government's foreign buyer ban will have little effect on house prices in the country's most unaffordable area and may make matters worse.

Houses along Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown, New Zealand.

Houses in Queenstown (file picture).

Source: istock.com

Queenstown is both the most unaffordable place to live in New Zealand and has the highest rate of foreign home ownership.

The proposed foreign buyer ban, which is intended to help alleviate affordability issues, has caused the foreign backers of a planned development of 50 affordable homes in Queenstown to pull out of the deal.

Residents and authorities in the Queenstown Lakes district have implored the Government to exclude high-end real estate in the area from the ban, and introduce a tariff on foreign buyers which contributes to the construction of affordable homes.

Those in the district believe foreign buyers are essential to their community and give much more than they take.

But the Government is unmoved on the matter.

"We believe that it's the right of New Zealanders to buy our homes not foreign buyers and that we should have a market that's determined by New Zealanders not rich people from overseas," Associate Finance Minister David Parker said.

Mr Parker is the MP in charge of the Overseas Investment Amendment Bill - known colloquially as the foreign buyer ban.

The Government believed by removing foreign buyers from the market homes would be more affordable due to decreased demand, Mr Parker said.

He had little sympathy for those he labelled "one per centers from overseas".

"In respect of high-end houses, which is one end of the spectrum, a foreign buyer won't be able to outbid a successful New Zealander for a beautiful house in the Bay of Islands or around a Southern Lake," Mr Parker said.

"But that's true all of the way down the spectrum and no existing house and no existing apartment will be able to be purchased by a foreign buyer."

Critics of the Bill believed it would turn foreign capital away from the country and as a result residential development - particularly large-scale developments - would slow.

It was why the government included a number of carve-outs in the bill following select committee, including Australian and Singaporean residents, new apartment builds and rent-to-own schemes.

Mr Parker stood by the intent of the bill and had resisted attempts by those in the Queenstown Lakes District to include a carve-out for high-end homes in the area.

National Party finance spokesperson Amy Adams said the statistics did not support Mr Parker's claims that wealthy foreigners were pushing up housing prices.

The net impact of foreign buyers in the market was about 2 per cent, and was a "very small proportion" of the real estate market, she said.

Of those foreign buyers, a third were estimated to be Australians who were exempt from the ban.

Ms Adams said that considering the various carve-outs in the bill, the legislation would have little to no effect on housing affordability.

But it would impact foreign investment and therefore the capital available for development.

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult agreed with those assertions and supported the attempt by the push from Ms Adams' colleague, Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker, for a carve-out for high-end Queenstown homes.

She said she had already witnessed the unintended consequences of the bill.

Mr Boult said foreign buyers were essential lifeline for the resort's economy.

"They're building or buying very large high-value properties that provide lots of jobs, that provide work for tradespeople and those foreign buyers that come in here not only end up with an expensive property.

"They're generally the people who are first to put their hands in their pockets when we're looking for money for philanthropic reasons," he said.

Plans for foreign backers to contribute to a modified rent-to-own scheme in Queenstown had to be shelved because the investors got cold feet when the bill was introduced.

"The irony is that legislation aimed at making it easier for folk to get into a house has in this case caused 50 available houses not to be available anymore," Mr Boult said.

A carve-out for high-end homes and a tariff which contributed to affordable housing developments made more sense than the current legislation, he said.

The amendment would only act to annoy a "valuable resource for the community".

Related

Politics

Property

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sonny Bill Williams.

Sonny Bill Williams welcomes his first baby boy into the world

00:17
2
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

00:19
3
Telemundo suspended Janice Bencosme and James Tahhan for their reaction to Germany's shock loss to South Korea.

Watch: TV presenters in Mexico suspended for making racist gesture aimed at South Korean football team

00:21
4
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said nearly 450 flights were cancelled, affecting 75,000 people.

Bali airport closed as Mount Agung volcano gushes column of ash

00:42
5
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

00:17
The nurses’ union and DHBs will meet today in Wellington.

Nurses withdraw strike action over pay and work conditions scheduled for next Thursday

The move comes after a revised offer from the District Health Boards to the New Zealand Nurses Union.

Wally Haumaha appointed Deputy Commissioner

Deputy Police Commissioner issues apology for comments made about Louise Nicholas rape case in 2004

Willy Haumaha was appointed Deputy Commissioner by Police Minister Stuart Nash last month.

00:42
Senior Constable Dion Masters talks about the pursuit at Shipwreck Bay.

Watch: Cop pursues wanted man during 'slowest pursuit' over rocks at Far North beach

Senior Constable Dion Masters says he's been copping a fair bit of flak from his colleagues after the incident in which the suspect got away - and he got a flat tyre.


Chozyn Koroheke's murderer sentenced to life in jail

Turiarangi Tai had denied murdering Ms Koroheke, but was found guilty in March of shooting and killing her with a 12-gauge double-barrelled shotgun.

Police officers walk at the scene after multiple people were shot at a newspaper's office building in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018. A single shooter killed several people Thursday and wounded others at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, and police said a suspect was in custody. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Maryland newspaper gunman mutilated fingers to make himself harder to identify - US police

Five people were killed today and several gravely injured.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 