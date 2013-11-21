Forecast seven-metre-high waves force cancellation of Interislander ferries from tomorrow night

Interislander ferry services have been cancelled from tomorrow night until Friday morning, with seven-metre waves forecast for Cook Strait.

The last Wellington ferry service will leave at 5pm on Wednesday with the last ferry sailing from Picton departing at 6.45pm that day.

The first passenger sailing from Wellington will resume at 9am from Wellington, and 10.55am from Picton on Friday morning, July 14.

At this stage, freight sailings are expected to resume from Wellington at 6.30am, and 9.05am from Picton on Friday.



However, these resumption times are weather dependent.

Affected passengers and freight customers will be contacted and rescheduled where possible.