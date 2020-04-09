Force behind te reo Māori revitalisation Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru passes away

Huirangi Waikerepuru of Taranaki and Ngāpuhi descent died last night among his whānau, aged 91.

Dr Huirangi Waikerepuru, seen here speaking during the opening of the Parihaka Exhibtion at New Plymouth's Puke Ariki Muesum, has died aged 91. Source: 1 NEWS

"Hui was a battler, it didn't phase him how challenging or even whether the opposition was mighty, he was determined to prevail to ensure the survival of te reo Māori," says family spokesperson Ruakere Hond.

"His loss will be felt right across the country, for many of us here in Taranaki, we are still coming to terms with the loss of our leader," says Mr Hond.

Huirangi Waikerepuru was instrumental in the Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo Māori movement and the establishment of Māori language radio station Te Upoko o te Ika in 1988 which gave rise to contemporary Māori broadcasting.

Ngā Kaiwhakapūmau i te Reo Māori lodged WAI11 to the Waitangi Tribunal for te reo Māori to gain official status in 1984. It was the first general Māori claim. The claim was the genesis for the 1986 act, when the language was made an official language of New Zealand.

In 1995 Dr Waikerepuru was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Waikato and in 2014 he was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit. He was also a life member of the Tertiary Education Union.