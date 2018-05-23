 

Footage, photos show Southland landscape transformed into a picture of white

Queenstown and high-lying areas of the South Island sit under a blanket of snow this morning after a dumping of over 40cm of powder overnight.

Drivers, sheep and cows were all left to negotiate their new surroundings today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Check the full forecast for the upcoming wintry week across the country. 

Snow is still falling on Cadrona ski filed.

Source: Twitter / Snow Forecast

Crown Range Chain Bay 7 in Queenstown - it has now been officially been closed for the day.

Source: Facebook / Queenstown Lakes District Council

Extreme caution is being advised on many mountain roads in the Queenstown Lakes District including: Kingston Rd, the Devil's Staircase.

As of 10am this morning Crown Range Rd is closed to all vehicles, and is likely to remain so for the rest of the day.

Email you weather pictures or video to news@tvnz.co.nz

Chains are advised to be fitted if you are travelling on these roads, and motorists are urged to reduce their speed.

Motorists in Fairlight near Queenstown have been forced to wait by the side of the road because cars were sliding on the road.

Fairlight near Queenstown.

Source: Supplied

Source: Supplied

It is snowing heavily around Kingston and the Devil's Staircase. The road is still open but extreme caution is advised.

Source: Facebook / Queenstown Lakes District Council

On the flip side, Queenstown snow fields are welcoming the flurry of snow just over two weeks out from the official opening of the 2018 ski season.

Pictures from Cadrona Alpine Resort show a thick layer of snow this morning.

Get more info on the accessibility of Queenstown roads through NZTA.

Cadrona Apline Resort has seen 40 cm of snow overnight.

Source: Twitter / Powder White

