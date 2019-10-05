TODAY |

Footage emerges of concert-goers scaling 25 metre marquee at wild Auckland dance party

Footage has emerged of revellers scaling a 25 metre-high marquee at an Auckland music festival last night, which also saw people hospitalised for taking unknown substances.

The 20,000-strong crowd at Mount Smart Stadium were gathering at the Listen In concert, held in a large marquee which was set up for the event.

There have been questions about the standard of security as revellers scaled scaffolding as well as the massive tent - climbing the poles inside.

Mount Smart Stadium's Director, James Parkinson says there's no question the events of last night have "highlighted an issue with the structure."

"That's certainly something that we will be looking at as part of our standard post-event debrief," he says.

While the climbers escaped injury, four others were hospitalised after taking unknown substances.- three were found unconscious and in a critical condition.

It comes as political debate rages over whether drug testing at music festivals should be legalised.

Mount Smart Stadium says security confiscated plenty of drugs.

"I think if it wasn't for the quick actions of all those involved at the event and at the hospital it could have been a very different outcome,” says Simon Barnett of St John.

The three concert goers taken to hospital in critical condition are now stable. 

Witnesses say many at the concert were on drugs, leading to some out of control behaviour. Source: 1 NEWS
