TODAY |

Foodstuffs supermarket operator apologises after customers at nearly 70 stores overcharged on specials

Source:  1 NEWS

Supermarket operator Foodstuffs has apologised after a glitch meant shoppers at nearly 70 North Island stores were over-charged for their groceries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The error meant special prices at 69 North Island stores weren't recognised at the checkout. Source: 1 NEWS

Around a quarter of this week's specials failed to register at checkouts, a fault which was first picked up yesterday morning.

It meant last week's specials were left in place.

"As soon as the technical issue was identified around 5.30 (yesterday) morning, our IT team investigated and the checkout prices were corrected progressively between 10.30am and 12.30pm," Foodstuffs Head of Corporate Affairs Antoinette Laird told 1 NEWS.

"Pricing issues, such as this one, are extremely rare and we have systems and processes in place to identify them early. 

"We sincerely apologise to any customers who shopped with us in North Island (yesterday) morning and didn't receive the correct special price they were expecting at checkout."

Customers who think they may have been affected are encouraged to check their receipts and contact their local store.

1 NEWS has asked which 69 stores were affected and is awaiting a response. The company operates Pak'n'Save, New World and Four Square stores throughout the country.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'So I raped you.' Facebook message renews fight for justice in US
2
Auckland man facing $315,000 bill after house built in wrong place
3
Fair Go: When a personalised plate isn't so personal
4
Budget 2021: Solo mothers on the benefit say they need more help
5
Snowfall on Otago, Southland roads sparks warning to drive to the conditions
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

The do's and don'ts around suburban backyard animals

04:03

NZ’s dip below population replacement level a chance to discuss priorities — academic

‘Immediate and urgent reform’ needed after 86 asylum seekers detained in prison — Amnesty International
06:53

Chief Ombudsman to investigate Corrections over prison conditions