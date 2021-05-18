Foodstuffs supermarket operator apologises after customers at nearly 70 stores overcharged on specials

Supermarket operator Foodstuffs has apologised after a glitch meant shoppers at nearly 70 North Island stores were over-charged for their groceries.

Around a quarter of this week's specials failed to register at checkouts, a fault which was first picked up yesterday morning.

It meant last week's specials were left in place.

"As soon as the technical issue was identified around 5.30 (yesterday) morning, our IT team investigated and the checkout prices were corrected progressively between 10.30am and 12.30pm," Foodstuffs Head of Corporate Affairs Antoinette Laird told 1 NEWS.

"Pricing issues, such as this one, are extremely rare and we have systems and processes in place to identify them early.

"We sincerely apologise to any customers who shopped with us in North Island (yesterday) morning and didn't receive the correct special price they were expecting at checkout."

Customers who think they may have been affected are encouraged to check their receipts and contact their local store.