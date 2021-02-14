TODAY |

Foodstuffs considers product limitations if customers don’t calm down, shop normally

Source:  1 NEWS

Foodstuffs-owned supermarkets could employ product limitations on a store-by-store or product basis if customers don’t shop normally during elevated alert levels in Aotearoa.

The supermarket giant — which includes PaK'nSave, New World and Four Square stores — released a statement today saying it has plenty of stock. It comes after yesterday’s decision to move Auckland to Alert Level 3, and the rest of New Zealand to level 2, sparked queues at supermarkets.

“We continue to ask customers to not stockpile; this is so everyone has a fair shot at buying their grocery essentials. Please only buy what you need and be fair to others,” Foodstuffs said.

“We have plenty of stock, and to ensure there is plenty of product to go around, product limitations may be put in place on a store or product basis if the individual store determines there is a need.

It comes after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Kiwis there's no need to "rush out" to buy supplies. Source: 1 NEWS

“As in previous lockdowns, our supermarkets will remain open in order to meet the needs of New Zealanders and our supply chain is robust and we are working closely with our suppliers to meet customers’ needs.”

In the statement, Foodstuffs also implored people to scan the Covid-19 QR codes, wear masks while shopping and be kind to staff.

