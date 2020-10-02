Foodstuffs admits it needs to do more to convince shoppers it's not ripping them off

Big changes are on the way for some of our supermarkets, with one of the two big grocery chains on Tuesday admitting for the first time a grocery code of conduct is needed.

Supermarket trolley. Source: istock.com

Foodstuffs North Island has responded to the Commerce Commission’s report into competition in the grocery duopoly.

Chief executive Chris Quin told 1News the company has accepted four of the six recommendations made in the report, including that a code of conduct is needed to protect consumers and suppliers.

When asked if he hears that people feel ripped off, he said “I accept that’s what we hear, we cant ignore that’s what people say."

“We know we can do more”.

He’s also promising changes around promotions, rewards and unit pricing.

The Food and Grocery Council says many smaller suppliers face bullying and intimidation if they don’t agree to the tough conditions the company insists on.

Quin encourages suppliers who feel that way to come forward.

Katherine Rich from the Food & Grocery Council told 1News it’s an “epic flipflop” from a company that just weeks ago was denying there was a problem with the sector.