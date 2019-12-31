Food trends of the 2010s - from foolish to future proofing, health conscious choices

From unicorn food and sugar-laden milkshakes, to paleo diets, sustainable farming and milk alternatives, 1 NEWS takes a look back at the past 10 years of food trends which shows some sharply contrasting ideas.

Sugar, colour and the avocado that refuses to die

We revelled in the foolish and fantastic with mirror cakes, crazy shakes, macarons and fancy doughnuts this decade. Extravagance, luxury and indulgence surround the movement that took a basic doughnut, croissant or milkshake and hefted it through a sprinkle-laden rainbow drenched in unicorn tears and whipped cream. While the first bite is usually dedicated to Instagram, these goody-piled treats can be all show and no substance when it comes to taste.

A beautiful bright cake decorated in the form of fantasy unicorn. The bright colourful food trend hit its peak in 2017 Source: istock.com

Avocado on toast has persisted throughout the years from 2010 to now. Its popularity has promoted thefts from orchards and lore of outraged millennials forgoing buying a house to keep their smashed avo habits alive. Never mind that avocados are not actually in season year round and will cost $1000 per slice in June.

Craft beer has held on strong though the decade as well. Hopefully, the abundance of home-kits and workshops means your mates' yeasty smelling garage blend doesn't taste like feet anymore. Non-alcoholic drinks have also popped up in a growing trend that is likely to be more obvious in 2020.

Thankfully, we've said a not-so-tearful farewell to kale chips, and acai bowls have been called out for what they are - a blueberry smoothie that should be in a glass.

Avocado on toast reigns supreme over the 2010s Source: istock.com

Meat-mimicking alternative proteins.

Contrasting the light-hearted celebration food is a persistently growing demand for food transparency, sustainable farming, vegetable-centric dishes and clean eating.

Consumers want to know where their food is coming from, what's happening to the waste, the farms and the workers. They want to enjoy delicious meals with options that have less impact on the environment and their own bodies.

Mixed into this changing demand is the usual search for healthy 'superfoods' and quick fixes. Bone broth, turmeric lattes, ancient grains and kombucha have spread across menus as chefs cash in on the endless search for edible immortality.

'Free-from' foods have been making money hand-over-fist with whole supermarket aisles now catering to sugar/dairy/nut/gluten/everything-free diets. Many people are voluntarily choosing these restricted diets, while the boom benefits celiacs, diabetics and those at risk of anaphylaxis who don't actually have a choice in the matter.

Golden milk — also known as turmeric milk is touted for its many health benefits. Source: 1 NEWS

The (almost) rise of cannabis edibles

Outside of New Zealand, cannabis/CBD infused food and drinks have topped the food trend list for 2019 and beyond. Despite complex regulations and legalities, edibles have been touted as the cure-all for everything from depression to arthritis. We'll have to wait for the outcome of the New Zealand cannabis referendum to see if chefs are willing to take on the challenge closer to home.

Plant-based alternative can be just as delicious, affordable, and accessible as meat-based food. Source: istock.com

Finally, alternative protein sources are likely to gain momentum into next year with a meat-mimicking look. Get ready to see mung beans, hempseed and insects filling in for the usual four-legged cuts of flesh.