Food regulators urged to recall potentially toxic baby formula

Food regulators in Australia and New Zealand are being urged to recall some brands of infant formula after they were found to contain potentially toxic nanoparticles.
Research commissioned by environment group Friends of the Earth found three of seven samples of infant formula on sale in Australia contained microscopic nano-hydroxyapatite particles, despite them being banned from use.
Friends of the Earth says Nestle NAN H.A. Gold 1, Nature's Way Kids Smart 1 and Heinz Nurture Original 1 were found to contain the banned substance and should be recalled from stores by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand.
