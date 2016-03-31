Food regulators downplay calls to pull potentially toxic baby formula

Food regulators in Australia and New Zealand are being urged to recall some brands of infant formula after they were found to contain potentially toxic nanoparticles.

The list of popular baby names is out. Source: Photos.com

Research commissioned by environment group Friends of the Earth found three of seven samples of infant formula on sale in Australia contained microscopic nano-hydroxyapatite particles, despite them being banned from use.

Friends of the Earth says Nestle NAN H.A. Gold 1, Nature's Way Kids Smart 1 and Heinz Nurture Original 1 were found to contain the banned substance and should be recalled from stores by the Food Standards Australia New Zealand.

But Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is downplaying the research saying there's no new evidence to show that the formulas pose a risk to the health of babies and young children.

"Carers of infants should not be alarmed by this report or concerned about the safety of these products," the regulator said in a statement today.

Friends of the Earth said the Nestle NAN H.A. Gold 1 and Nature's Way Kids Smart 1 samples contained a needle-like form of hydroxyapatite, which the European Commission's Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety has said is potentially toxic and should not be used in oral products such as toothpaste and mouthwash.

"Babies are particularly vulnerable to food safety risks since their immune systems are still developing," FoE said.

"Often infant formula is the only food an infant receives. FSANZ needs to immediately recall these products."

Nano-hydroxyapatite, which is made from calcium and phosphorous salts, is often used in oral care products like toothpaste, tooth whitener and mouthwash to help teeth remineralisation.

Questions about the safety of the needle-like form of nano-hydroxyapatite in infant formula emerged in 2016 after scientists at Arizona State University found the mineral substance in six popular brands on sale in the United States.

Some scientists believe more tests are needed to be carried out on the needle-like particles amid fears they can penetrate cell walls in the body and cause damage.