Food barges supply Takaka, fuel could be next as town isolated by cyclone's road damage

Barges are taking food supplies to Takaka and fuel could be next as the town's isolation continues.

Residents near the Abel Tasman National Park left home right before a slip came down the hill behind them
Cyclone Gita damaged the road that links Takaka with Nelson and Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi says it will take several days to repair.

"Food supplies are getting through, fuel restrictions are still $30 per car per day," Mr Faafoi told reporters today.

"They're looking at getting fuel in by barge but they're not overly concerned at present."

Meanwhile clean up teams are busy clearing floodwaters on the Kapiti Coast, north of Wellington, as work also continues in Taranaki and the Nelson-Tasman region to restore power and water and reopen roads.

Cyclone Gita has left a huge trail of destruction on Takaka Hill after slamming into the South Island yesterday.
The Kapiti flooding came after heavy rain overnight and a high tide hit low lying areas about Paraparaumu beach and Raumati South, overwhelming stormwater drains and blocking roads.

Residents from six homes were evacuated to their friends and relatives in the early hours of this morning with Kapiti District Council's Sean Mallon saying a welfare team had now been in touch to offer support.

Council clean up crews had also been out since early today clearing floodwaters, inspecting parks and monitoring river levels, he said.

Six households were forced to evacuate on the Kapiti Coast overnight.
Speaking from Christchurch today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Gita and other recent extreme weather events highlighted the importance of long term planning against the damaging affects of climate change and sea level rises.

Her comments come as the aftermath of former Cyclone Gita continues to affect the country with states of emergency remaining in place for New Plymouth district and the Nelson-Tasman region.

Residents in about 10,000 properties in eastern New Plymouth and towns to the east continue to boil their drinking water after Gita's strong winds brought down a tree that destroyed one of the biggest pipes from the city's water treatment plant.

New Plymouth District Council said this morning a replacement pipe had arrived from Auckland and crews were working as fast as possible to reconnect the water supply.

More than 5500 customers in Taranaki and the Whanganui regions are also still without power as provider Powerco says it has ramped up efforts to restore electricity by putting 200 workers on the job.

It's hoped the lines will be reconnected later today.

In the Nelson Tasman region, thousands of tourists and residents remain cut off after the only road into Golden Bay is set to remain closed for at least several days.

State Highway 60 on the Riwaka side of Takaka Hill has been severely damaged in several places and Civil Defence says repairs could take some time.

Civil Defence had arranged for a delivery of food and essential supplies to arrive by barge to Port Tarakohe.

