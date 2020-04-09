Food banks around the country struggle to cope with demand created by coronavirus lockdown

Food banks around the country are seeing, firsthand, the impact the coronavirus lockdown is having on Kiwi families.

Your playlist will load after this ad

During a normal week, the Christchurch City Mission would normally distribute rougly 250 parcels. However, this week 823 parcels have been prepared for famililies in need, with one third of those recipients using the services for the first time.

With the lockdown in effect and numerous people around the country losing their jobs, the increase in demand is no surprise. However, food banks themselves are feeling the pinch.

Food donations are the primary source of supply, but with the amount of donations reducing drastically, food banks are required to buy their own groceries.