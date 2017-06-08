Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

With meal delivery services becoming more popular, Consumer NZ has investigated four different food bag companies to see whether you'd be better off going to the supermarket.

Consumer NZ had families in Wellington and Auckland go through two weeks of eating straight from the bags, then they went and bought the same ingredients from the supermarket to see how prices compared.

Consumer NZ chief executive Sue Chetwin told TVNZ's Breakfast "we're probably not being ripped off, but we are paying a premium if we want to have these ingredients delivered to us."

Four different companies were used in the trial - My Food Bag, Bargain Box, Emma's Food Bag and WOOP (World On Our Plate).

While My Food Bag ranked highly amongst participants in terms of the food and recipes that were delivered, it wasn't the cheapest, with mark ups of around 10 per cent.



Bargain Box came out the cheapest, being more comparable to supermarket prices for a family meal.

The vegetables going off before the end of the week was one of the criticisms that all companies received, but that was put down to the wet season the country has been experiencing.