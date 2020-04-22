What food and drink outlets will start doing business tomorrow under Alert Level 3?

Many Kiwis will have been re-discovering the joy of home-cooked meals during the Level 4 Lockdown, but others can't wait for a takeaway burger, pizza or barista made coffee.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Level 3 will see many food retailers get back into business - the fast food favourites of McDonalds, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Dominos, Subway, Hell Pizza, Burger Fuel, Tank and KFC have all confirmed they will begin operations again through contactless methods.

For your local eateries and cafes - whether they will re-open or not will depend on their arrangements. The best advice is to take a look at their social media presence, if they have one, or try giving them a call at Level 3 to see what, if any, services they are offering.

What you need to know as New Zealand moves to Covid-19 Alert Level 3 tomorrow

Eating out at a restaurant will be a no-go - no dining in - and food courts will also remain closed.

Those yearning for a good barista-made coffee may have cause to celebrate, with many cafes indicating that they may be able to offer takeaway coffe under Level 3, but again, check with each cafe to see whether they are doing so, or risk being disappointed.

One thing to be cautious of is the speed at which fast food orders will be delivered or served - expect very long queues at takeaway restaurants and very busy delivery services, especially in the first few days of Level 3.

Meanwhile, the Restaurant Association last week complained about the cost of sending out Uber Eats deliveries, saying the company charges a 30 to 35 per cent commission on sales, which makes it hard for businesses to turn a profit on food delivered through Uber Eats.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, responded to the complaint, urged Kiwis to look into ways to support local businesses.