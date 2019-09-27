TODAY |

Fonterra reports $391 million half-year profit

Dairy giant Fonterra has reported a $391 million half-year profit, down more than 20 per cent on last year's result which was inflated by asset sales.

The co-operative's underlying profit, leaving out one-off items, was $418m, up 43 per cent on the previous year.

Revenue was down slightly to just below $10 billion but earnings from China grew by more than a third, offsetting a drop in North America and Europe.

Chief executive Miles Hurrell said the business has had a "great" first half of the year despite disruptions from Covid-19 and some transport problems.

He said there was more work to do to get the business into shape and it was now looking to sell its farms in China.

