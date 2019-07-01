TODAY |

Fonterra pledges all its packaging will be recyclable or compostable by 2025

On the day the country goes plastic bag free, one of New Zealand's biggest company's is pledging to eliminate waste to landfill.

Fonterra says all of its packaging will be recyclable or compostable by 2025.

"Our farmer shareholders are doing a heck of a lot on farm to reduce their impact, and this packaging declaration is one of the things Fonterra can do itself to help that journey towards environmental sustainability," Fonterra, director of sustainability Carolyn Mortland says.

The pledge was made as the Provincial Growth Fund invests $40 million in projects tackling waste.

"As I've moved around the regions it's become evident to me that we are plastic-rich and solution poor," Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

The single-use plastic bag ban is just the first step we need to take to keep our clean green image.

Greenpeace has welcomed the investment, but wishes the Government would combat supply.

"I'd like to see them start with eradicating all non-essential single use plastics, banning things like straws and coffee stirrers," Greenpeace oceans campaigner Jessica Desmond told 1 NEWS.

The announcement comes and the nationwide plastic bag ban kicks in.
