Fonterra to pay $183m to French food giant over 2013 botulism scare

Fonterra Cooperative Group has been ordered to pay French food giant Danone $183 million over the 2013 botulism scare.

The scare stemmed from Fonterra quarantining several batches of whey protein concentrate after there were concerns they could have been contaminated with clostridium bacteria.

Danone, then a buyer of Fonterra products, began a large-scale recall which they said cost about $610m, and ceased doing business with Fonterra.

The French company had sought damages from Fonterra of up to $1.09 billion.

Danone said in a statement it welcome the Singapore arbitration decision, saying it "underscores the merit of its legal actions against Fonterra".

"Danone believes that food companies and their suppliers can only work together through a solid relationship based on trust, transparency and accountability," the statement read.

Fonterra chief executive Theo Spierings said earlier today that "Fonterra remains in a strong financial position and any damages award will not affect our ability to operate".

The company today requested a temporary trading halt, and will hold a news conference this afternoon.