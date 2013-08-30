Fonterra chairman John Wilson steps down after health scare

A former detective says Queensland's decision to outlaw Kiwi gang the Mongrel Mob will have a superficial impact on the public's sense of safety, but questions whether this correlates to safety in reality.

Ex-senior detective inspector Lance Burdett says the Australian state of Queensland's practice of outlawing bikie gangs as criminal organisations has had some success, but there are more practical strategies to stopping their anti-social behaviour.

"Gangs are a problem and always have been in Australia and they do have quite a good strict policy with them, they'll set up road blocks to make sure they've got driver licences and not drinking while they're driving, so they do target them quite heavily, and are quite successful at it," Mr Burdett said.

"I think not seeing gang patches would make people feel comfortable and feel safer, but whether they actually are safer is another thing.

However, Mr Burdett says he's not sure how much of a specific problem the Mongrel Mob are in Australia, and outlawing them is just going to "drive them underground".

"There's a difference between gangs and criminal gangs. Criminal gangs cause a lot of harm in the community, mainly through drugs and that's where their money is," he said.

"You're far better off targeting their assets and hitting them where it hurts in their pockets, rather than just saying they're outlawed and breaking them up."

In contrast to outlawing the gangs, Mr Burdett says he would adopt a more integrative approach.

"I would get to know the gangs get to know what makes them tick," he said.

"Gangs were formed in the 60s and 70s particularly in New Zealand as whānau, they came to the cities so they just associated with each other, like a lot of people do, they go to gyms, that's how it started.

"And then they started getting into the criminal underworld and stuff and making money out of crime. You're better off liaising with them and getting to know them.

"Get some intelligence and work with them if you can. If the only reason [for existing] is family, then support that."