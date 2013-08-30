 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Fonterra chairman John Wilson steps down after health scare

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Fonterra

Fonterra chairman John Wilson has stood down from his role with immediate effect due to a health scare.

Within the past month he had major surgery and needs ongoing treatment.

He has been replaced by John Monaghan. 

“Continuing as chairman when I cannot put my full energy and attention into the role is not appropriate," said Mr Wilson, who will remain a director until November's AGM. 

Fonterra is New Zealand's largest company.

Earlier this year Theo Spierings stepped down as chief executive. 

It posted a net $348 million loss for the six months to January 31, after writing down a Chinese investment. 

The result was on revenue of $9.8 billion.

Fonterra chairman John Wilson. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Business
Fonterra
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:41
The couple talk publically for the first time about their loss on Seven Sharp.

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

2

Watch: 'Huge black trail of smoke' coming from large factory fire in Lower Hutt
3

Police rock up to Zachary's fifth birthday party after he called 111 and invited them
4

Live stream: Breakfast
5

Watch: How is that not a try? Another referee shocker costs Sharks possible victory of Broncos
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:42
The original facility was made for the 1974 Commonwealth Games, but was damaged beyond repair in the earthquakes.

QEII Poo: Christchurch residents in foul mood after hefty number of 'code browns' at new $39m pool

00:20
Dark black smoke is coming from the site in Gracefield, near Wellington.

Watch: 'Huge black trail of smoke' coming from large factory fire in Lower Hutt
The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Researchers call for Government action on alcohol harm as up to 3000 babies born with alcohol-related brain damage a year
00:23
Comfort Witeri-Thompson died on Tuesday evening in hospital, and police saw her death wasn’t an accident.

Post mortem underway on 18-month-old who died in 'non accidental' Waikato incident

Ex-detective says Mongrel Mob being outlawed in Queensland makes people 'feel safer', even if they aren't in reality

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Australia

A former detective says Queensland's decision to outlaw Kiwi gang the Mongrel Mob will have a superficial impact on the public's sense of safety, but questions whether this correlates to safety in reality.

Ex-senior detective inspector Lance Burdett says the Australian state of Queensland's practice of outlawing bikie gangs as criminal organisations has had some success, but there are more practical strategies to stopping their anti-social behaviour.

"Gangs are a problem and always have been in Australia and they do have quite a good strict policy with them, they'll set up road blocks to make sure they've got driver licences and not drinking while they're driving, so they do target them quite heavily, and are quite successful at it," Mr Burdett said.

"I think not seeing gang patches would make people feel comfortable and feel safer, but whether they actually are safer is another thing.

However, Mr Burdett says he's not sure how much of a specific problem the Mongrel Mob are in Australia, and outlawing them is just going to "drive them underground".

"There's a difference between gangs and criminal gangs. Criminal gangs cause a lot of harm in the community, mainly through drugs and that's where their money is," he said.

"You're far better off targeting their assets and hitting them where it hurts in their pockets, rather than just saying they're outlawed and breaking them up."

In contrast to outlawing the gangs, Mr Burdett says he would adopt a more integrative approach.

"I would get to know the gangs get to know what makes them tick," he said.

"Gangs were formed in the 60s and 70s particularly in New Zealand as whānau, they came to the cities so they just associated with each other, like a lot of people do, they go to gyms, that's how it started.

"And then they started getting into the criminal underworld and stuff and making money out of crime. You're better off liaising with them and getting to know them.

"Get some intelligence and work with them if you can. If the only reason [for existing] is family, then support that."

Mr Burdett says he would "doubt very much" that outlawing the Mongrel Mob will make them leave Australia.

Former senior detective inspector Lance Burdett says it would be better to target bikie gangs’ assets than outlaw them. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
03:11
The eclipsed moon will appear a deep red during the celestial event which will be visible in southern parts of the country.

Professor explains where in NZ to watch the selenelion - a rare eclipse - tomorrow

'He's copping a lot of wrath' - Q+A's Corin Dann interviews Sean Spicer

'I really want to hurt him' – Joseph Parker desperate for redemption, massive KO

Exclusive: All Black Luke Romano and wife Hannah break silence about losing little boy Felix in stillbirth - 'He's our son, he's just not here'

Medical specialists' association calls for doctor review website to be shut down

'Horrifying' new findings show 23 per cent of Kiwi women drink while pregnant - 'It's a really sensitive time for the brain development'

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Health

A health expert has compared new findings that 23 per cent of New Zealand women drink while pregnant as equivalent to the Zika virus for the destructive toll it takes on our children.

University of Auckland Professor of Public Health Chris Bullen said statistics that 23 per cent of Kiwi women drank in their first trimester, and 13 per cent beyond that, was "horrifying" but "not surprising" considering New Zealand's drinking culture.

Professor Bullen said, despite the high number of women drinking during their first trimester being due to the fact they don't know they're pregnant, this is actually a critical time for fetal brain development.

"It's a really sensitive time for the brain development in the baby as well as other organs, and so what we see later on in life is children with learning difficulties, children with behavioural problems, they often end up in the courts in adult life and they may be mentally impaired, and often low birth rate babies," Professor Bullen said.

"So that first trimester is really important and the problem is some women don't know they're pregnant, some women do know they're pregnant and they keep drinking, and that's a real concern, and we need to do more around that with our education programs."

Around about one per cent of the 60,000 babies born in New Zealand each year will likely have fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, causing structural anatomical problems with their face, right through to subtle learning problems and behavioural impairment.

This accounts for around 3000 babies born in New Zealand each year, which is equivalent to Zika virus' impact on America - ratio wise.

The study found there were a small proportion of women who were drinking more than four drinks per week, and some more than 20 drinks per week. 

"The problem is any alcohol the women drinks during pregnancy effectively the baby's drinking at the same time and the baby doesn't have the capacity to process the alcohol in the same way an adult does," he said.

Professor Bullen said these behaviours needed to be combated by three things: take the advice of the law commission on alcohol on how to deal with drinking as a society, provide better information for women at the point of sale of alcohol in terms of labeling plus general education curriculum to women, and more advice from GPs to women about the risks of alcohol.

University of Auckland Professor Chris Bullen said there are many risks of developmental harm to unborn babies from drinking while pregnant. Source: Breakfast
Topics
New Zealand
Health