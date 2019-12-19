Fonterra appoints first person in new CEO for Greater China role

Fonterra has appointed Teh-Han Chow as its interim CEO for Greater China.

Fonterra interim CEO Greater China Teh-Han Chow. Source: Fonterra

The creation of the role in the dairy giant's management team reflects the importance of the China market, Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

"Teh-Han, who is currently our President NZMP for Greater China and South East Asia, has agreed to take on this responsibility in an interim capacity while we work through the recruitment process for a permanent CEO Greater China," Mr Hurrell said.

"Teh-Han is a proven food sector executive, with extensive experience leading large organisations across Consumer and Ingredients businesses. During his time at Fonterra he’s demonstrated his ability to grow a business by putting customers front and centre, which is exactly what our new operating model is about."

The CEO Greater China will sit alongside other regional CEO roles for AMENA, Kelvin Wickham, and APAC, Judith Swales.

Before joining Fonterra in 2015, Mr Chow served as the CEO of agricultural goods merchant and processor Louis Dreyfus in China, and managing director Greater China for food and agribusiness Simplot.