Following mum's advice, Kelvin Davis spared NZ from his singing voice during Parliament waiata, he jokes

At the state opening of Parliament this morning, both new and returning MPs delivered a rousing waiata to mark the occasion.

Your playlist will load after this ad

But at least one MP’s voice couldn’t quite be heard through Parliament’s broadcast.

Labour’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis — who delivered Parliament’s opening address as politicians waited for a summons to hear the Speech from the Throne from the Governor-General, the Queen’s representative — admitted he was a bit shy about his singing voice.

“Mr Speaker … you might have noticed I stepped to the side here to sing that waiata,” Davis said.

“When I had the privilege of giving the first mihi in the last Parliament my mother rang me afterwards and said she’d heard me.

“I said, ‘How did it go, Mum?’

Your playlist will load after this ad

“And she said, ‘That was good, son, but next time step away from the microphone because the whole country heard how flat you sing.’”

His fellow MPs chuckled loudly in response.

Newly re-elected Speaker Trevor Mallard assured him he wasn't alone, confiding that he also muted his microphone during the waiata to “keep the quality of the sound of the Parliament”.

The state opening today formally opens the 53rd Parliament, from the prerogative of the Queen, the head of state.

The Speech from the Throne, written by the Prime Minister but delivered by Dame Patsy Reddy, outlines the Government’s intent for the Parliament ahead. It also gives the Opposition a chance to take note of what's promised, and hold the Government to account.

MPs were formally sworn into their roles yesterday at the Commission Opening of Parliament.