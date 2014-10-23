 

'Follow the safety basics' - appeal to motorists as holiday season kicks in

Motorists are being urged to take some simple steps to avoid ruining their year with a crash.

The official holiday period on New Zealand's roads begins at 4pm today and runs through to 6am on January 4.

Last summer, 12 people died and 71 were seriously injured on the country's roads over Christmas and New Year.

'Slow Down, High Crash Area' sign.

The Automobile Association says being prepared will reduce the chances of someone becoming a road crash statistic.

AA spokesman Dylan Thomsen says people get frazzled in the hotter weather and with the extra traffic congestion.

"Their attention can be distracted with the pressures of getting ready for the holiday, tying up loose ends at work, or simply relaxing," he said.

"We all know there are risks when we cut corners. Follow the safety basics and reduce your chance of being in a crash."

AA'S CHECK LIST

Driver safety check:

* Drive to the conditions

* Stick to a safe speed and following distance

* Always wear your seatbelt

* Focus on driving and avoid distractions like cellphones

* Don't drive if you're tired, or affected by alcohol, or illegal or prescription drugs

Vehicle safety check:

* Top up water, oil and windscreen washer fluid

* Check your tyres have a minimum 1.5cm tread and the right pressure

* Clean windscreens

* Clean exterior lights and check they're working.

