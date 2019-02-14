Folic acid to be added to bread to help prevent death or disability in babies

Folic acid will be added to bread to reduce conditions such as spina bifida in babies, the Government announced today.

Ciabatta bread. Source: istock.com

Food Safety Minister Ayesha Verrall said low folate levels in mothers "cause neural tube defects that result in the death of babies, or life-long disability".

"Introducing mandatory fortification is a safe way to ensure women of childbearing age are supported to increase their folic acid consumption."

Countries such as Australia, Canada and the US already put folic acid in bread and have lower rates of neural tube defects. Australia's rate fell 14 per cent after its introduction of folic acid in bread.

"A little over half of pregnancies in New Zealand are unplanned, so it’s not practical for all women to take a folic acid supplement one month before they conceive."

"This B vitamin is safe and essential for health; particularly for development of babies early in pregnancy. Folate is naturally present in food; folic acid fortification restores what is lost during processing such as flour milling," Verrall said.

"Organic and non-wheat flour will be exempt from fortification, providing a choice for consumers who don’t want to consume folic acid."

It was estimated it could prevent between 162 and 240 neural tube defects over 30 years.