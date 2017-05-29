 

Foggy morning forecast for North Island could prove headache for motorists, travellers

It's forecast to be a foggy morning in many parts of New Zealand tomorrow morning which could cause problems for motorists and travellers.

The 1 News team brings you the latest weather update.
MetService is forecasting "extensive fog and low cloud", especially over inland parts of the North Island.

"Travellers should be prepared for possible delays and hazardous driving conditions, particularly about the central North Island and from Waikato across to the Bay of Plenty and up to Auckland," MetService meteorologist Andy Best says in a statement.

Mr Best urges travellers to check on flight information before leaving for the airport.

In a tweet, Air New Zealand has warned customers it's expecting fog in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch tonight and tomorrow morning.

Low clouds or fog is forecast for Dunedin, Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland tomorrow morning.

A light north to north west flow over the North Island picks up around from around midday as a warm front approaches, lifting the fog.

