Fog leads to multiple delays and cancellations at Auckland Airport

Numerous flights were delayed or cancelled this morning as heavy fog blanketed Auckland Airport.
A spokesperson confirmed that fog restrictions were put in place at 9.16am.
About nine domestic flights have been canceled and three have been delayed, while one was also diverted.
One international flight has been diverted and another cancelled.
Auckland Airport are asking people to keep a close eye on their website for the most up-to-date travel information.
