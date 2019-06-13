Fog forces multiple domestic flight cancellations from Auckland Airport

Fog has forced flight cancellations and delays at Auckland Airport this morning.
In a statement the airport says "approximately" 26 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 31 domestic regional flights have been delayed.
One main truck domestic flight to Christchurch has been delayed as well as four to Wellington.
Main trunk domestic flights to Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.
International flights have not been affected.
Passengers should check Auckland Airport’s website or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information.