Fog forces multiple domestic flight cancellations from Auckland Airport

Fog has forced flight cancellations and delays at Auckland Airport this morning.

In a statement the airport says "approximately" 26 domestic regional flights have been cancelled and 31 domestic regional flights have been delayed.

One main truck domestic flight to Christchurch has been delayed as well as four to Wellington.

Main trunk domestic flights to Dunedin and Queenstown have not been affected by the fog.

International flights have not been affected.

Passengers should check Auckland Airport’s website or its app for the latest flight arrival and departure information. 

Auckland, New Zealand - January 20, 2014: Auckland Airport at twilight on January 20, 2014. It's the largest and busiest airport in NZ with 14,829,393 passengers in the year ended November 2013.
Auckland Airport (file picture). Source: istock.com
