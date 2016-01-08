Fog disrupts Wellington Airport international and domestic flights

Flight disruptions in and out of Wellington continue this morning as thick fog lingers over the city.

This morning, six Air New Zealand flights at Wellington Airport had been cancelled, including two bound for Australia - Melbourne and Sydney - as well as flights bound for Auckland and two to for Christchurch and one coming from Blenheim.

Air New Zealand yesterday cancelled all of its evening services and Jetstar cancelled three after the fog rolled in about 2pm.

A Jetstar spokesperson told 1 NEWS impacted customers had been given the option to fly on the next available service at no additional cost, or a voucher to the full amount of their booking.

"We appreciate disruptions are frustrating however safety is our top priority," the spokesperson said.