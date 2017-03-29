TODAY |

Fog disrupts flights at Wellington Airport for third day

Source:  1 NEWS

Fog is causing flight delays and cancellations in and out of Wellington Airport today, for the third day in a row. 

Wellington Airport Source: 1 NEWS

A MetService spokesperson told 1 NEWS there is around 400 metres of visibility at the airport. 

All of Air New Zealand’s domestic flights into Wellington have been delayed this morning because of the fog which is forecast to continue until midday.

The airline is still attempting to play catch up from Sunday’s foggy conditions and says it is doing its best to get customers where they need to go, but there’s limited flight availability out of Wellington.

The fog has also affected flights out of the airport.

Travellers are urged to keep an eye on their respective airline's website for further information and updates. 

New Zealand
Wellington
Transport
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
Steven Adams left shaking after being on receiving end of hard flagrant foul by Rockets rival
2
Man pleads guilty to murdering West Coast woman following relationship breakup
3
'Traumatic scene' as tourist bus rolls near Queenstown, injuring at least 20 people
4
Fears of faster spread of China coronavirus as human-to-human transmission confirmed
5
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Seaweed may be key to protecting coral from climate change - NZ study

Hundreds feel early morning 4.0 magnitude earthquake near Christchurch

Group of six rescued in Northland after boat crashes into rocks

The driving factors behind New Zealand's 'severely unaffordable' housing market