Fog disrupts flights at Wellington Airport for third day

Fog is causing flight delays and cancellations in and out of Wellington Airport today, for the third day in a row.

Wellington Airport Source: 1 NEWS

A MetService spokesperson told 1 NEWS there is around 400 metres of visibility at the airport.

All of Air New Zealand’s domestic flights into Wellington have been delayed this morning because of the fog which is forecast to continue until midday.

The airline is still attempting to play catch up from Sunday’s foggy conditions and says it is doing its best to get customers where they need to go, but there’s limited flight availability out of Wellington.

The fog has also affected flights out of the airport.