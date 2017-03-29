Fog disrupts flights for a second day at Auckland Airport

Fog restrictions have been lifted at Auckland Airport after fog caused delays and cancellations this morning for a second straight day.

Flight schedule board (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

More than 100 flights were either delayed or cancelled from 4.22am yesterday until restrictions were finally lifted at 2pm.

By 7am today, two flights had already been cancelled, Auckland Airport said.

Approximately ten domestic flights were delayed and seven domestic flights were cancelled.

Two international flights from the Gold Coast and Rarotonga were diverted to Wellington Airport overnight.

No other International flights have been affected by fog at this stage.

Passengers travelling today have been advised to check Auckland Airport's website to see if their flights have been affected.